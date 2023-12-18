Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International sees upward trend in trading

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International saw an open price of ₹99.89 and a close price of ₹98.73. The stock reached a high of ₹99.89 and a low of ₹97.8 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹66,544.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹103.5, while the 52-week low is ₹61.84. The BSE volume for the stock was 640,163 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price of Samvardhana Motherson International stock is ₹97.5, while the high price is ₹99.17.
Samvardhana Motherson International is currently trading at a spot price of 98.9. The bid price is 99.0, while the offer price is 99.1. The stock has an offer quantity of 21300 and a bid quantity of 21300. The open interest for the stock is 94998000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) shows that the stock price is ₹98.95, which reflects a percent change of 0.76. The net change for the stock is 0.75. This suggests that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.75 points or 0.76% compared to its previous value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.42%
|3 Months
|-5.29%
|6 Months
|19.02%
|YTD
|32.5%
|1 Year
|37.32%
The current data for Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) shows that the stock price is ₹98.2. There has been a percent change of -0.54, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.53, suggesting a decline in value.
On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 640,163. The closing price for the day was ₹98.73.
