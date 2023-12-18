Hello User
Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International sees upward trend in trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:11 AM IST
Livemint

Samvardhana Motherson International stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 0.76 %. The stock closed at 98.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 98.95 per share. Investors should monitor Samvardhana Motherson International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Price Today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International saw an open price of 99.89 and a close price of 98.73. The stock reached a high of 99.89 and a low of 97.8 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 66,544.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 103.5, while the 52-week low is 61.84. The BSE volume for the stock was 640,163 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:11 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Samvardhana Motherson International stock is 97.5, while the high price is 99.17.

18 Dec 2023, 10:10 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International December futures opened at 98.8 as against previous close of 98.7

Samvardhana Motherson International is currently trading at a spot price of 98.9. The bid price is 99.0, while the offer price is 99.1. The stock has an offer quantity of 21300 and a bid quantity of 21300. The open interest for the stock is 94998000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:46 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price update :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹98.95, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹98.2

The current data for Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) shows that the stock price is 98.95, which reflects a percent change of 0.76. The net change for the stock is 0.75. This suggests that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.75 points or 0.76% compared to its previous value.

18 Dec 2023, 09:33 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.42%
3 Months-5.29%
6 Months19.02%
YTD32.5%
1 Year37.32%
18 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹98.2, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹98.73

The current data for Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) shows that the stock price is 98.2. There has been a percent change of -0.54, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.53, suggesting a decline in value.

18 Dec 2023, 08:19 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹98.73 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 640,163. The closing price for the day was 98.73.

