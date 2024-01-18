Hello User
Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International shares drop in trading

1 min read . 09:05 AM IST
Livemint

Samvardhana Motherson International stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -1.14 %. The stock closed at 109.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 108 per share. Investors should monitor Samvardhana Motherson International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Price Today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : On the last day, Samvardhana Motherson International's stock opened at 108.65 and closed at 109.25. The highest price recorded during the day was 109.65, while the lowest was 106.75. The company's market capitalization stands at 73,185.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 111.3, and the 52-week low is 61.84. The stock had a trading volume of 502,089 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹108, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹109.25

The stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International has decreased by 1.14% or 1.25. The current stock price is 108.

18 Jan 2024, 08:17 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹109.25 on last trading day

On the last day of Samvardhana Motherson International, the volume of shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 502,089. The closing price for the day was 109.25.

