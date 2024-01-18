Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International shares drop in trading

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : On the last day, Samvardhana Motherson International's stock opened at ₹108.65 and closed at ₹109.25. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹109.65, while the lowest was ₹106.75. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹73,185.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹111.3, and the 52-week low is ₹61.84. The stock had a trading volume of 502,089 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

