Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Samvardhana Motherson International stock price went up today, 19 Feb 2024, by 0.71 %. The stock closed at 113.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 114.05 per share. Investors should monitor Samvardhana Motherson International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Price Today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Samvardhana Motherson International opened at 114.65 and closed at 113.25. The stock reached a high of 116 and a low of 113.7. The market capitalization stood at 77,285.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 123.45 and the 52-week low was 61.84. The BSE volume for the day was 890,668 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹113.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the BSE, the volume was 890,668 shares with a closing price of 113.25.

