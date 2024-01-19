Hello User
Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Samvardhana Motherson International stock price went up today, 19 Jan 2024, by 0.46 %. The stock closed at 108 per share. The stock is currently trading at 108.5 per share. Investors should monitor Samvardhana Motherson International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Price Today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) opened at 108.25 and closed at 108. The stock reached a high of 109.65 and a low of 104.45 during the day. The market capitalization of SMIL is 73,524.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 111.3 and the 52-week low is 61.84. The BSE volume for SMIL was 648,251 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹108 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 648,251. The closing price of the stock was 108.

