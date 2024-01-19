Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) opened at ₹108.25 and closed at ₹108. The stock reached a high of ₹109.65 and a low of ₹104.45 during the day. The market capitalization of SMIL is ₹73,524.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹111.3 and the 52-week low is ₹61.84. The BSE volume for SMIL was 648,251 shares.
