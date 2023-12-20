Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
Livemint

Samvardhana Motherson International stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2023, by -1.65 %. The stock closed at 97.96 per share. The stock is currently trading at 96.34 per share. Investors should monitor Samvardhana Motherson International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Price Today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) opened at 98.26 and closed at 97.96 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 98.49 and a low of 96.17. The market capitalization of SMIL is 65,284.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 103.5 and the 52-week low is 61.84. The BSE volume for SMIL was 1,052,211 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹97.96 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,052,211. The closing price for the stock was 97.96.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.