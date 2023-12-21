Hello User
Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International sees stock gains

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:17 AM IST
Livemint

Samvardhana Motherson International stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 92.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 92.4 per share. Investors should monitor Samvardhana Motherson International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Price Today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International saw an open price of 96.62 and a close price of 96.34. The stock reached a high of 97.49 and a low of 91.44. The market capitalization for the company is 62,410.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 103.5 and the 52-week low is 61.84. The BSE volume for the day was 552,144 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:17 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Samvardhana Motherson International stock was 90.27 and the high price was 93.26.

21 Dec 2023, 10:06 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International December futures opened at 91.8 as against previous close of 92.3

Samvardhana Motherson International is currently trading at a spot price of 92.45. The bid and offer prices are 92.35 and 92.45 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 21300 and 7100. The stock has a high open interest of 85917100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price update :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹92.4, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹92.1

Based on the current data, the stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International is 92.4. There has been a percent change of 0.33, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.3, further confirming the upward movement of the stock.

21 Dec 2023, 09:35 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.51%
3 Months-11.45%
6 Months7.4%
YTD24.34%
1 Year32.66%
21 Dec 2023, 09:11 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹90.27, down -1.99% from yesterday's ₹92.1

The current data for Samvardhana Motherson International stock shows that the price is 90.27, which has decreased by -1.99% or -1.83. This indicates a decline in the stock's value.

21 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹96.34 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 552,144. The closing price for the stock was 96.34.

