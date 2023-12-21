Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International sees stock gains

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International saw an open price of ₹96.62 and a close price of ₹96.34. The stock reached a high of ₹97.49 and a low of ₹91.44. The market capitalization for the company is ₹62,410.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹103.5 and the 52-week low is ₹61.84. The BSE volume for the day was 552,144 shares.
Today, the low price of Samvardhana Motherson International stock was ₹90.27 and the high price was ₹93.26.
Samvardhana Motherson International is currently trading at a spot price of 92.45. The bid and offer prices are 92.35 and 92.45 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 21300 and 7100. The stock has a high open interest of 85917100.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International is ₹92.4. There has been a percent change of 0.33, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.3, further confirming the upward movement of the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.51%
|3 Months
|-11.45%
|6 Months
|7.4%
|YTD
|24.34%
|1 Year
|32.66%
The current data for Samvardhana Motherson International stock shows that the price is ₹90.27, which has decreased by -1.99% or -1.83. This indicates a decline in the stock's value.
On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 552,144. The closing price for the stock was ₹96.34.
