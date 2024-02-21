Hello User
Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Samvardhana Motherson International stock price went up today, 21 Feb 2024, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 113.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 113.75 per share. Investors should monitor Samvardhana Motherson International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Price Today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : Samvardhana Motherson International's stock opened at 113.9 and closed at 113.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 113.95, while the low was 111.55. The market capitalization stood at 76,878.5 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 123.45 and 61.84 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 324,449 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹113.75, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹113.45

Samvardhana Motherson International stock is currently priced at 113.75, with a percent change of 0.26 and a net change of 0.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

21 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹113.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the BSE, the volume was 324,449 shares and the closing price was 113.1.

