Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International sees stock rise

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Samvardhana Motherson International stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 88.84 per share. The stock is currently trading at 88.98 per share. Investors should monitor Samvardhana Motherson International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Samvardhana Motherson International

Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) opened at 90.84 and closed at 90.02 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 90.84 and a low of 88.6. The market capitalization of the company is 60,201.73 crore. The 52-week high and low for SMIL are 103.5 and 61.84, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 485,233 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:21 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price NSE Live :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹88.98, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹88.84

The current stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International is 88.98, with a percent change of 0.16 and a net change of 0.14. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.14 points or 0.16%.

21 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Today's Price range

Samvardhana Motherson International stock reached a low of 88.78 and a high of 89.42 on the current day.

21 Nov 2023, 10:00 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International November futures opened at 89.35 as against previous close of 89.15

Samvardhana Motherson International is currently trading at a spot price of 89.15. The bid price is 89.25 and the offer price is 89.35. The stock has an offer quantity of 35,500 and a bid quantity of 7,100. The open interest for the stock is 71,504,100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price update :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹89.14, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹88.84

The current stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International is 89.14. It has experienced a percent change of 0.34, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.3.

21 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.31%
3 Months-7.73%
6 Months11.26%
YTD19.89%
1 Year23.13%
21 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹88.84, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹90.02

Samvardhana Motherson International stock is currently priced at 88.84, representing a decrease of 1.31% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -1.18.

21 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹90.02 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 485,233. The closing price for the stock was 90.02.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.