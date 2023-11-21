Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International sees stock rise

Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) opened at ₹90.84 and closed at ₹90.02 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹90.84 and a low of ₹88.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹60,201.73 crore. The 52-week high and low for SMIL are ₹103.5 and ₹61.84, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 485,233 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.