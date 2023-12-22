Hello User
Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Samvardhana Motherson International stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 2.15 %. The stock closed at 92.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 94.08 per share. Investors should monitor Samvardhana Motherson International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Price Today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : Samvardhana Motherson International's stock opened at 90.27 and closed at 92.1 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 94.58 and a low of 90.27. The market capitalization of the company is 63,752.57 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 103.5, while the 52-week low is 61.84. The BSE volume for the stock was 404,804 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹94.08, up 2.15% from yesterday's ₹92.1

The stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International has increased by 2.15% or 1.98. The current stock price is 94.08.

22 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹92.1 on last trading day

The last day of Samvardhana Motherson International on the BSE had a volume of 404,804 shares. The closing price for that day was 92.1.

