 Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International stocks plummet as market takes a hit | Mint
Active Stocks
Sat Jan 20 2024 15:57:53
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,478.65 0.54%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,008.30 0.92%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 631.50 0.61%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.90 -0.22%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 308.10 -0.11%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International stocks plummet as market takes a hit
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International stocks plummet as market takes a hit

7 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:32 AM IST
Livemint

Samvardhana Motherson International stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -2.1 %. The stock closed at 109.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 107.4 per share. Investors should monitor Samvardhana Motherson International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Price TodayPremium
Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Price Today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) was 110.2 and the closing price was 109.7. The stock reached a high of 110.2 and a low of 107. The market capitalization of SMIL is 72,778.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 111.3 and the 52-week low is 61.84. The BSE volume for the stock was 679,087 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:32:43 AM IST

Samvardhana Motherson International January futures opened at 110.25 as against previous close of 109.85

Samvardhana Motherson International is currently trading at a spot price of 107.4. The bid price is slightly lower at 107.35, while the offer price is slightly higher at 107.5. There is an offer quantity of 14200 and a bid quantity of 14200. The open interest for the stock is at 85441400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 11:24:24 AM IST

Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Samvardhana Motherson International stock is 107, while the high price is 110.2.

22 Jan 2024, 11:05:08 AM IST

Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹107.4, down -2.1% from yesterday's ₹109.7

Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) stock is currently priced at 107.4. It has experienced a percent change of -2.1, resulting in a net change of -2.3.

Click here for Samvardhana Motherson International Dividend

22 Jan 2024, 10:36:38 AM IST

Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Samvardhana Motherson International107.4-2.3-2.1111.361.8472778.77
Bosch23019.6-182.45-0.7923569.116365.6567893.18
Cummins India2091.0-21.4-1.012119.21356.0557962.52
Uno Minda687.8-2.45-0.35726.85433.039411.88
Sona Blw Precision Forgings587.12.650.45670.2401.134369.1
22 Jan 2024, 10:26:38 AM IST

Samvardhana Motherson International share price NSE Live :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹107.4, down -2.1% from yesterday's ₹109.7

The current stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International is 107.4. There has been a percent change of -2.1 and a net change of -2.3. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

22 Jan 2024, 10:11:55 AM IST

Samvardhana Motherson International January futures opened at 110.25 as against previous close of 109.85

Samvardhana Motherson International is currently trading at a spot price of 107.4. The bid price stands at 107.35, while the offer price is 107.5. The offer quantity is 14200, matched by a bid quantity of 14200. The stock has a significant open interest of 85441400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 10:11:21 AM IST

Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Samvardhana Motherson International had a low of 107 and a high of 110.2 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 09:53:17 AM IST

Samvardhana Motherson International Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:47:50 AM IST

Samvardhana Motherson International share price update :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹107.4, down -2.1% from yesterday's ₹109.7

The current stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International is 107.4, with a percent change of -2.1 and a net change of -2.3. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 2.1% and has decreased by 2.3 in total.

22 Jan 2024, 09:33:54 AM IST

Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.0%
3 Months7.12%
6 Months12.94%
YTD7.45%
1 Year47.44%
22 Jan 2024, 09:01:37 AM IST

Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹107.4, down -2.1% from yesterday's ₹109.7

The current stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International is 107.4, which represents a decrease of 2.1% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -2.3.

22 Jan 2024, 08:13:20 AM IST

Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹109.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 679,087. The closing price for the day was 109.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App