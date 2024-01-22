Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International stocks plummet as market takes a hit

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) was ₹110.2 and the closing price was ₹109.7. The stock reached a high of ₹110.2 and a low of ₹107. The market capitalization of SMIL is ₹72,778.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹111.3 and the 52-week low is ₹61.84. The BSE volume for the stock was 679,087 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Samvardhana Motherson International stock is ₹107, while the high price is ₹110.2.

Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹107.4, down -2.1% from yesterday's ₹109.7 Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) stock is currently priced at ₹107.4. It has experienced a percent change of -2.1, resulting in a net change of -2.3. Click here for Samvardhana Motherson International Dividend

Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Samvardhana Motherson International 107.4 -2.3 -2.1 111.3 61.84 72778.77 Bosch 23019.6 -182.45 -0.79 23569.1 16365.65 67893.18 Cummins India 2091.0 -21.4 -1.01 2119.2 1356.05 57962.52 Uno Minda 687.8 -2.45 -0.35 726.85 433.0 39411.88 Sona Blw Precision Forgings 587.1 2.65 0.45 670.2 401.1 34369.1

Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.0% 3 Months 7.12% 6 Months 12.94% YTD 7.45% 1 Year 47.44%

Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹109.7 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 679,087. The closing price for the day was ₹109.7.