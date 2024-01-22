Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International stocks plummet as market takes a hit

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) was ₹110.2 and the closing price was ₹109.7. The stock reached a high of ₹110.2 and a low of ₹107. The market capitalization of SMIL is ₹72,778.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹111.3 and the 52-week low is ₹61.84. The BSE volume for the stock was 679,087 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Samvardhana Motherson International is currently trading at a spot price of 107.4. The bid price is slightly lower at 107.35, while the offer price is slightly higher at 107.5. There is an offer quantity of 14200 and a bid quantity of 14200. The open interest for the stock is at 85441400.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current day's low price of Samvardhana Motherson International stock is ₹107, while the high price is ₹110.2.
Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) stock is currently priced at ₹107.4. It has experienced a percent change of -2.1, resulting in a net change of -2.3.
Click here for Samvardhana Motherson International Dividend
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|107.4
|-2.3
|-2.1
|111.3
|61.84
|72778.77
|Bosch
|23019.6
|-182.45
|-0.79
|23569.1
|16365.65
|67893.18
|Cummins India
|2091.0
|-21.4
|-1.01
|2119.2
|1356.05
|57962.52
|Uno Minda
|687.8
|-2.45
|-0.35
|726.85
|433.0
|39411.88
|Sona Blw Precision Forgings
|587.1
|2.65
|0.45
|670.2
|401.1
|34369.1
The current stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International is ₹107.4. There has been a percent change of -2.1 and a net change of -2.3. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
Samvardhana Motherson International is currently trading at a spot price of 107.4. The bid price stands at 107.35, while the offer price is 107.5. The offer quantity is 14200, matched by a bid quantity of 14200. The stock has a significant open interest of 85441400.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The stock of Samvardhana Motherson International had a low of ₹107 and a high of ₹110.2 on the current day.
The current stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International is ₹107.4, with a percent change of -2.1 and a net change of -2.3. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 2.1% and has decreased by ₹2.3 in total.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.0%
|3 Months
|7.12%
|6 Months
|12.94%
|YTD
|7.45%
|1 Year
|47.44%
The current stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International is ₹107.4, which represents a decrease of 2.1% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -2.3.
On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 679,087. The closing price for the day was ₹109.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!