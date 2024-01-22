Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International stocks plummet as market takes a hit

Samvardhana Motherson International January futures opened at 110.25 as against previous close of 109.85 Samvardhana Motherson International is currently trading at a spot price of 107.4. The bid price is slightly lower at 107.35, while the offer price is slightly higher at 107.5. There is an offer quantity of 14200 and a bid quantity of 14200. The open interest for the stock is at 85441400.

Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Samvardhana Motherson International stock is ₹107, while the high price is ₹110.2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹107.4, down -2.1% from yesterday's ₹109.7 Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) stock is currently priced at ₹107.4. It has experienced a percent change of -2.1, resulting in a net change of -2.3. Click here for Samvardhana Motherson International Dividend

Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Samvardhana Motherson International 107.4 -2.3 -2.1 111.3 61.84 72778.77 Bosch 23019.6 -182.45 -0.79 23569.1 16365.65 67893.18 Cummins India 2091.0 -21.4 -1.01 2119.2 1356.05 57962.52 Uno Minda 687.8 -2.45 -0.35 726.85 433.0 39411.88 Sona Blw Precision Forgings 587.1 2.65 0.45 670.2 401.1 34369.1 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samvardhana Motherson International Live Updates {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.0% 3 Months 7.12% 6 Months 12.94% YTD 7.45% 1 Year 47.44% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

