Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : Samvardhana Motherson International's stock opened at ₹113.4 and closed at ₹113.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹114.4, and the low was ₹110.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹77,285.09 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low were ₹123.45 and ₹61.84, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 681,939 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST
