 Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International sees stock surge | Mint
Tue Jan 23 2024 11:38:07
Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International sees stock surge
LIVE UPDATES

Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International sees stock surge

8 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2024, 11:38 AM IST
Livemint

Samvardhana Motherson International stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2024, by 0.74 %. The stock closed at 107.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 108.2 per share. Investors should monitor Samvardhana Motherson International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Price TodayPremium
Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Price Today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Samvardhana Motherson International was 108.65, and the close price was 107.4. The stock reached a high of 109.1 and a low of 108. The market capitalization of the company is 73,253.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 111.3, while the 52-week low is 61.84. The BSE volume for the day was 47,736 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:38:51 AM IST

Samvardhana Motherson International January futures opened at 108.45 as against previous close of 107.4

Samvardhana Motherson International is currently trading at a spot price of 108.15. The bid price for the stock is 107.7, with a bid quantity of 7100 shares. The offer price is 107.8, with an offer quantity of 21300 shares. The stock has an open interest of 83787100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Jan 2024, 11:33:20 AM IST

Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Samvardhana Motherson International108.51.11.02111.361.8473524.17
Bosch22860.0-163.15-0.7123569.116365.6567422.46
Cummins India2105.4524.451.172119.21356.0558363.07
Uno Minda683.0-6.15-0.89726.85433.039136.84
Sona Blw Precision Forgings577.9-9.2-1.57670.2401.133830.53
23 Jan 2024, 11:20:05 AM IST

Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Samvardhana Motherson International stock was 106.15, while the high price reached 109.10.

23 Jan 2024, 11:05:52 AM IST

Samvardhana Motherson International share price update :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹108.2, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹107.4

The current data for Samvardhana Motherson International stock shows that the price is 108.2. There has been a percent change of 0.74, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.8, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.

23 Jan 2024, 10:41:27 AM IST

Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Samvardhana Motherson International106.65-0.75-0.7111.361.8472270.53
Bosch22800.0-223.15-0.9723569.116365.6567245.5
Cummins India2096.815.80.762119.21356.0558123.3
Uno Minda682.65-6.5-0.94726.85433.039116.78
Sona Blw Precision Forgings573.0-14.1-2.4670.2401.133543.68
23 Jan 2024, 10:31:36 AM IST

Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹106.55, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹107.4

The current data of Samvardhana Motherson International stock shows that the price is 106.55, with a percent change of -0.79 and a net change of -0.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

23 Jan 2024, 10:10:43 AM IST

Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Samvardhana Motherson International stock is 106.25 and the high price is 109.10.

23 Jan 2024, 10:00:43 AM IST

Samvardhana Motherson International January futures opened at 108.45 as against previous close of 107.4

Samvardhana Motherson International is currently trading at a spot price of 107.45. The bid price is slightly lower at 107.35, while the offer price is slightly higher at 107.5. The stock has an offer quantity of 35,500 and a bid quantity of 14,200. The open interest for the stock stands at 85,917,100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Jan 2024, 09:55:25 AM IST

Samvardhana Motherson International Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:46:01 AM IST

Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.05%
3 Months5.4%
6 Months10.72%
YTD5.35%
1 Year47.12%
23 Jan 2024, 09:45:44 AM IST

Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹107.55, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹107.4

The current data of Samvardhana Motherson International stock shows that the price is 107.55, with a percent change of 0.14 and a net change of 0.15. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or the reason for the change.

23 Jan 2024, 09:16:19 AM IST

Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹107.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 47,736. The closing price for the stock was 107.4.

