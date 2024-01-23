Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International sees stock surge

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Samvardhana Motherson International was ₹108.65, and the close price was ₹107.4. The stock reached a high of ₹109.1 and a low of ₹108. The market capitalization of the company is ₹73,253.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹111.3, while the 52-week low is ₹61.84. The BSE volume for the day was 47,736 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Samvardhana Motherson International January futures opened at 108.45 as against previous close of 107.4 Samvardhana Motherson International is currently trading at a spot price of 108.15. The bid price for the stock is 107.7, with a bid quantity of 7100 shares. The offer price is 107.8, with an offer quantity of 21300 shares. The stock has an open interest of 83787100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Samvardhana Motherson International 108.5 1.1 1.02 111.3 61.84 73524.17 Bosch 22860.0 -163.15 -0.71 23569.1 16365.65 67422.46 Cummins India 2105.45 24.45 1.17 2119.2 1356.05 58363.07 Uno Minda 683.0 -6.15 -0.89 726.85 433.0 39136.84 Sona Blw Precision Forgings 577.9 -9.2 -1.57 670.2 401.1 33830.53

Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of Samvardhana Motherson International stock was ₹106.15, while the high price reached ₹109.10.

Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.05% 3 Months 5.4% 6 Months 10.72% YTD 5.35% 1 Year 47.12%

Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹107.4 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 47,736. The closing price for the stock was ₹107.4.