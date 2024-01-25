Hello User
Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International sees stock gains

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Samvardhana Motherson International stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 1.41 %. The stock closed at 110 per share. The stock is currently trading at 111.55 per share. Investors should monitor Samvardhana Motherson International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Price Today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) opened at 106.2 and closed at 106.35. The stock had a high of 110.55 and a low of 104.15. The market capitalization of SMIL is 74,540.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 111.3 and the 52-week low is 61.84. On the BSE, a total of 1,987,792 shares of SMIL were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price update :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹111.55, up 1.41% from yesterday's ₹110

Samvardhana Motherson International stock has a current price of 111.55, with a percent change of 1.41 and a net change of 1.55. This means that the stock has increased by 1.41% and the price has increased by 1.55.

25 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.76%
3 Months7.83%
6 Months11.0%
YTD7.9%
1 Year49.05%
25 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹110.6, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹110

The current stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International is 110.6, with a percent change of 0.55 and a net change of 0.6.

25 Jan 2024, 08:21 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹106.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 1,987,792. The closing price of the shares was 106.35.

