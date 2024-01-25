Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International sees stock gains

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) opened at ₹106.2 and closed at ₹106.35. The stock had a high of ₹110.55 and a low of ₹104.15. The market capitalization of SMIL is ₹74,540.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹111.3 and the 52-week low is ₹61.84. On the BSE, a total of 1,987,792 shares of SMIL were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.