Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International sees stock gains

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) opened at ₹106.2 and closed at ₹106.35. The stock had a high of ₹110.55 and a low of ₹104.15. The market capitalization of SMIL is ₹74,540.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹111.3 and the 52-week low is ₹61.84. On the BSE, a total of 1,987,792 shares of SMIL were traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.76%
|3 Months
|7.83%
|6 Months
|11.0%
|YTD
|7.9%
|1 Year
|49.05%
On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 1,987,792. The closing price of the shares was ₹106.35.
