Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International sees stock gains

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Samvardhana Motherson International opened at ₹95.44 and closed at ₹94.08. The stock reached a high of ₹95.44 and a low of ₹93.85 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹64,233.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹103.5 and the 52-week low is ₹61.84. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,030,652 shares.
The current stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International is ₹94.8 with a percent change of 0.01 and a net change of 0.01. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.01 from the previous trading session.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.51%
|3 Months
|-8.47%
|6 Months
|14.08%
|YTD
|27.85%
|1 Year
|37.39%
