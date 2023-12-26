Hello User
Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International sees stock gains

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

Samvardhana Motherson International stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 94.79 per share. The stock is currently trading at 94.8 per share. Investors should monitor Samvardhana Motherson International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Price Today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Samvardhana Motherson International opened at 95.44 and closed at 94.08. The stock reached a high of 95.44 and a low of 93.85 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 64,233.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 103.5 and the 52-week low is 61.84. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,030,652 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:42 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price update :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹94.8, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹94.79

26 Dec 2023, 09:42 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.51%
3 Months-8.47%
6 Months14.08%
YTD27.85%
1 Year37.39%
26 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹94.79, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹94.08

26 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹94.08 on last trading day

