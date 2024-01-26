Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International Sees Strong Stock Performance

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : On the last day, Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) opened at ₹110.6 and closed at ₹110. The stock had a high of ₹116 and a low of ₹109.6. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹78132.14 crore. The 52-week high for SMIL is ₹111.3 and the 52-week low is ₹61.84. On the BSE, there were 3,170,259 shares traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.0%
|3 Months
|12.1%
|6 Months
|15.0%
|YTD
|13.19%
|1 Year
|58.84%
The current price of Samvardhana Motherson International stock is ₹115.3 with a percent change of 4.82 and a net change of 5.3.
On the last day of trading, Samvardhana Motherson International (BSE) had a trading volume of 3,170,259 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹110.
