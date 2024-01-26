Hello User
Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International Sees Strong Stock Performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Samvardhana Motherson International stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 4.82 %. The stock closed at 110 per share. The stock is currently trading at 115.3 per share. Investors should monitor Samvardhana Motherson International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Price Today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : On the last day, Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) opened at 110.6 and closed at 110. The stock had a high of 116 and a low of 109.6. The market capitalization of the company stands at 78132.14 crore. The 52-week high for SMIL is 111.3 and the 52-week low is 61.84. On the BSE, there were 3,170,259 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:35 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.0%
3 Months12.1%
6 Months15.0%
YTD13.19%
1 Year58.84%
26 Jan 2024, 09:23 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹115.3, up 4.82% from yesterday's ₹110

The current price of Samvardhana Motherson International stock is 115.3 with a percent change of 4.82 and a net change of 5.3.

26 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹110 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Samvardhana Motherson International (BSE) had a trading volume of 3,170,259 shares. The closing price for the stock was 110.

