Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International Sees Strong Stock Performance

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : On the last day, Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) opened at ₹110.6 and closed at ₹110. The stock had a high of ₹116 and a low of ₹109.6. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹78132.14 crore. The 52-week high for SMIL is ₹111.3 and the 52-week low is ₹61.84. On the BSE, there were 3,170,259 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.