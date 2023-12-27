Hello User
Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International sees uptick in trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:10 AM IST
Livemint

Samvardhana Motherson International stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 96.13 per share. The stock is currently trading at 96.5 per share. Investors should monitor Samvardhana Motherson International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Price Today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : On the last day, Samvardhana Motherson International opened at 95 and closed at 94.79. The stock reached a high of 96.57 and a low of 94.41. The market capitalization of the company is 65,175.62 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 103.5 and 61.84 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 325,543 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:10 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹96.5, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹96.13

The current stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International is 96.5 with a 0.38 percent change, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.37, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

27 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹94.79 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Samvardhana Motherson International on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 325,543. The closing price of the shares was 94.79.

