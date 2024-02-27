Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International Stocks Dip in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Samvardhana Motherson International stock price went down today, 27 Feb 2024, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 115.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 115.25 per share. Investors should monitor Samvardhana Motherson International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Price Today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : Samvardhana Motherson International's stock opened at 116 and closed at 115.6 on the last trading day. The highest price reached was 116.5, while the lowest was 114.65. The market capitalization stood at 78,098.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 123.45, and the 52-week low was 61.84. The BSE volume for the stock was 324,879 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹115.25, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹115.6

The current stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International is 115.25, with a net change of -0.35 and a percent change of -0.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹115.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 324,879 and the closing price was 115.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!