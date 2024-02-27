Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International Stocks Dip in Trading Today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : Samvardhana Motherson International's stock opened at ₹116 and closed at ₹115.6 on the last trading day. The highest price reached was ₹116.5, while the lowest was ₹114.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹78,098.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹123.45, and the 52-week low was ₹61.84. The BSE volume for the stock was 324,879 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.