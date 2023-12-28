Hello User
Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

Samvardhana Motherson International stock price went up today, 28 Dec 2023, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 96.13 per share. The stock is currently trading at 96.34 per share. Investors should monitor Samvardhana Motherson International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Price Today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Samvardhana Motherson International was 96.5 and the closing price was 96.13. The stock reached a high of 96.74 and a low of 95.28. The market capitalization of the company is 65,284.04 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are 103.5 and 61.84 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 818,647 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹96.13 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 818,647. The closing price for the stock was 96.13.

