Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Samvardhana Motherson International was ₹96.5 and the closing price was ₹96.13. The stock reached a high of ₹96.74 and a low of ₹95.28. The market capitalization of the company is ₹65,284.04 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are ₹103.5 and ₹61.84 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 818,647 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
