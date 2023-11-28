Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Live blog for 28 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

Samvardhana Motherson International stock price went down today, 28 Nov 2023, by -0.7 %. The stock closed at 88.21 per share. The stock is currently trading at 87.59 per share. Investors should monitor Samvardhana Motherson International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Samvardhana Motherson International

On the last day, Samvardhana Motherson International opened at a price of 88.74 and closed at 88.21. The stock had a high of 88.74 and a low of 87.35. The company has a market capitalization of 59,354.67 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 103.5, while the 52-week low is 61.84. On the BSE, a total of 568,410 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹88.21 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 568,410. The closing price for the day was 88.21.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.