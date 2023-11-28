Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Live blog for 28 Nov 2023

On the last day, Samvardhana Motherson International opened at a price of ₹88.74 and closed at ₹88.21. The stock had a high of ₹88.74 and a low of ₹87.35. The company has a market capitalization of ₹59,354.67 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹103.5, while the 52-week low is ₹61.84. On the BSE, a total of 568,410 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
28 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST
Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹88.21 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 568,410. The closing price for the day was ₹88.21.