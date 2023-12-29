Hello User
Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST
Livemint

Samvardhana Motherson International stock price went up today, 29 Dec 2023, by 1.31 %. The stock closed at 96.34 per share. The stock is currently trading at 97.6 per share. Investors should monitor Samvardhana Motherson International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Price Today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : Samvardhana Motherson International had an open price of 96.55 and a close price of 96.34 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 97.9 and a low of 95.75. The market capitalization of the company is 66,137.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 103.5 and the 52-week low is 61.84. The BSE volume for the stock was 429,110 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹96.34 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 429,110. The closing price of the stock was 96.34.

