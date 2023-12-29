Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : Samvardhana Motherson International had an open price of ₹96.55 and a close price of ₹96.34 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹97.9 and a low of ₹95.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹66,137.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹103.5 and the 52-week low is ₹61.84. The BSE volume for the stock was 429,110 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
