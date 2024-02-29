Hello User
Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Livemint

Samvardhana Motherson International stock price went up today, 29 Feb 2024, by 2.91 %. The stock closed at 115.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 118.65 per share. Investors should monitor Samvardhana Motherson International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Price Today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : Samvardhana Motherson International's stock opened at 116.75 and closed at 115.3 on the last day. The high for the day was 119.5, while the low was 114.95. The market capitalization was recorded at 80402.24 crore. The 52-week high and low were 123.45 and 61.84 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1240021 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹115.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Samvardhana Motherson International on BSE had a trading volume of 1240021 shares with a closing price of 115.3.

