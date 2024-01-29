Hello User
Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Samvardhana Motherson International stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 4.82 %. The stock closed at 110 per share. The stock is currently trading at 115.3 per share. Investors should monitor Samvardhana Motherson International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Price Today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : On the last day, the Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) stock opened at 110.6 and closed at 110. The highest price reached during the day was 116, while the lowest was 109.6. The market capitalization of SMIL is currently at 78,132.14 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 116, and the 52-week low is 61.84. The BSE volume for SMIL shares on that day was 3,170,259.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price NSE Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹110 on last trading day

The last day of Samvardhana Motherson International on the BSE saw a trading volume of 3,170,259 shares. The closing price for the stock was 110.

