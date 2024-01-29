Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : On the last day, the Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) stock opened at ₹110.6 and closed at ₹110. The highest price reached during the day was ₹116, while the lowest was ₹109.6. The market capitalization of SMIL is currently at ₹78,132.14 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹116, and the 52-week low is ₹61.84. The BSE volume for SMIL shares on that day was 3,170,259.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.