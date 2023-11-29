Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International Sees Positive Trading Day

Samvardhana Motherson International's stock opened at ₹87.99 on the last day of trading. The stock closed at ₹87.5, with a high of ₹90.29 and a low of ₹86.85. The company has a market capitalization of ₹60,940.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹103.5, while the 52-week low is ₹61.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661,751 shares on the BSE.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.18%
|3 Months
|-8.29%
|6 Months
|13.14%
|YTD
|21.31%
|1 Year
|23.05%
