Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:17 AM IST
Livemint

Samvardhana Motherson International stock price went up today, 29 Nov 2023, by 2.78 %. The stock closed at 87.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 89.93 per share. Investors should monitor Samvardhana Motherson International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Samvardhana Motherson International

Samvardhana Motherson International's stock opened at 87.99 on the last day of trading. The stock closed at 87.5, with a high of 90.29 and a low of 86.85. The company has a market capitalization of 60,940.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 103.5, while the 52-week low is 61.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661,751 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 10:17 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Samvardhana Motherson International stock is 90.11 and the high price is 92.80.

29 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.18%
3 Months-8.29%
6 Months13.14%
YTD21.31%
1 Year23.05%
29 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹89.93, up 2.78% from yesterday's ₹87.5

Samvardhana Motherson International stock has seen a price increase of 2.78% with a net change of 2.43. The current stock price is 89.93.

29 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹87.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 1,661,751 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 87.5.

