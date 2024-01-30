Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International sees uptick in trading today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Samvardhana Motherson International opened at ₹116.1 and closed at ₹115.3. The stock had a high of ₹118.05 and a low of ₹114.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹78,911.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹116, while the 52-week low is ₹61.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,545 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
The stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International reached a low of ₹115.75 and a high of ₹117.85 for the day.
Samvardhana Motherson International is currently trading at a spot price of 116. The bid price is 116.9 and the offer price is 117.0. The offer quantity is 7100 and the bid quantity is 21300. The open interest for the stock is 92839600.
The current stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International is ₹116.45. There has been a 1% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹1.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.25%
|3 Months
|12.33%
|6 Months
|18.41%
|YTD
|14.17%
|1 Year
|62.57%
The current stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International is ₹116.45, with a percent change of 1 and a net change of 1.15. This suggests that the stock has increased by 1% from its previous price.
On the last day of Samvardhana Motherson International's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the company's volume was 1,381,545 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹115.3.
