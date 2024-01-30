Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International sees uptick in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Samvardhana Motherson International stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 1 %. The stock closed at 115.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 116.45 per share. Investors should monitor Samvardhana Motherson International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Price Today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Samvardhana Motherson International opened at 116.1 and closed at 115.3. The stock had a high of 118.05 and a low of 114.65. The market capitalization of the company is 78,911.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 116, while the 52-week low is 61.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,545 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International reached a low of 115.75 and a high of 117.85 for the day.

30 Jan 2024, 10:07 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International January futures opened at 117.7 as against previous close of 117.35

Samvardhana Motherson International is currently trading at a spot price of 116. The bid price is 116.9 and the offer price is 117.0. The offer quantity is 7100 and the bid quantity is 21300. The open interest for the stock is 92839600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Jan 2024, 10:04 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price update :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹116.45, up 1% from yesterday's ₹115.3

The current stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International is 116.45. There has been a 1% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.15.

30 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.25%
3 Months12.33%
6 Months18.41%
YTD14.17%
1 Year62.57%
30 Jan 2024, 09:19 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹116.45, up 1% from yesterday's ₹115.3

The current stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International is 116.45, with a percent change of 1 and a net change of 1.15. This suggests that the stock has increased by 1% from its previous price.

30 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹115.3 on last trading day

On the last day of Samvardhana Motherson International's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the company's volume was 1,381,545 shares. The closing price for the day was 115.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!