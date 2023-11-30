Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International Plummets in Trading

On the last day, Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) opened at ₹90.5 and closed at ₹89.93. The stock had a high of ₹93.7 and a low of ₹90.11 during the day. The market capitalization of SMIL is ₹62,736.11 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹103.5, while the 52-week low is ₹61.84. The stock saw a trading volume of 1,313,281 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Samvardhana Motherson International stock shows that the price is ₹91.69. There has been a percent change of -0.96, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.89, reflecting a decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.58%
|3 Months
|-6.36%
|6 Months
|17.08%
|YTD
|24.81%
|1 Year
|26.26%
The current data for Samvardhana Motherson International stock shows that the price is ₹92.58. There has been a 2.95% percent change and a net change of 2.65.
On the last day, Samvardhana Motherson International had a trading volume of 1,313,281 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹89.93.
