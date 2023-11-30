Hello User
Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International Plummets in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

Samvardhana Motherson International stock price went down today, 30 Nov 2023, by -0.96 %. The stock closed at 92.58 per share. The stock is currently trading at 91.69 per share. Investors should monitor Samvardhana Motherson International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Samvardhana Motherson International

On the last day, Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) opened at 90.5 and closed at 89.93. The stock had a high of 93.7 and a low of 90.11 during the day. The market capitalization of SMIL is 62,736.11 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 103.5, while the 52-week low is 61.84. The stock saw a trading volume of 1,313,281 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price update :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹91.69, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹92.58

The current data for Samvardhana Motherson International stock shows that the price is 91.69. There has been a percent change of -0.96, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.89, reflecting a decrease in the stock price.

30 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.58%
3 Months-6.36%
6 Months17.08%
YTD24.81%
1 Year26.26%
30 Nov 2023, 09:06 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹92.58, up 2.95% from yesterday's ₹89.93

The current data for Samvardhana Motherson International stock shows that the price is 92.58. There has been a 2.95% percent change and a net change of 2.65.

30 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹89.93 on last trading day

On the last day, Samvardhana Motherson International had a trading volume of 1,313,281 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 89.93.

