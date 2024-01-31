Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International Stocks Plummet

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 11:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Samvardhana Motherson International stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 114.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 114 per share. Investors should monitor Samvardhana Motherson International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Price Today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Samvardhana Motherson International was 117.85, while the close price was 116.45. The stock had a high of 117.85 and a low of 113.85. The market capitalization stood at 77,386.73 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 118.05 and 61.84, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,229,521 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 11:10 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Today's Price range

Samvardhana Motherson International stock's low price for the day is 113.65 and the high price is 114.65.

31 Jan 2024, 11:04 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price update :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹114, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹114.2

Based on the current data, the stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) is 114. It has experienced a percent change of -0.18, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -0.2, suggesting a decrease in the stock price by this amount.

31 Jan 2024, 10:43 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Samvardhana Motherson International114.15-0.05-0.04118.0561.8477352.85
Bosch23950.15108.950.4624116.3516536.070637.71
Cummins India2230.9-4.65-0.212291.351356.0561840.55
Uno Minda688.55.50.81726.85433.039451.99
Sona Blw Precision Forgings593.2-2.6-0.44670.2401.134726.2
31 Jan 2024, 10:21 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹114.35, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹114.2

The stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International is currently 114.35, with a net change of 0.15 and a percent change of 0.13. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

31 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Samvardhana Motherson International reached a low of 113.65 and a high of 114.65 on the current day.

31 Jan 2024, 10:11 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International January futures opened at 114.65 as against previous close of 114.85

Samvardhana Motherson International is currently trading at a spot price of 114.4. The bid price is 115.1 and the offer price is 115.2. The offer quantity is 21300 and the bid quantity is also 21300. The open interest for the stock is 91590000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

31 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price NSE Live :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹114.5, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹114.2

The current stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International is 114.5. There has been a 0.26% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.3.

31 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International Live Updates

31 Jan 2024, 09:35 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.38%
3 Months11.56%
6 Months15.52%
YTD12.06%
1 Year56.29%
31 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹116.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,229,521. The closing price for the stock was 116.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!