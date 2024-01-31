Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International Stocks Plummet

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Samvardhana Motherson International was ₹117.85, while the close price was ₹116.45. The stock had a high of ₹117.85 and a low of ₹113.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹77,386.73 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹118.05 and ₹61.84, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,229,521 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Samvardhana Motherson International stock's low price for the day is ₹113.65 and the high price is ₹114.65.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) is ₹114. It has experienced a percent change of -0.18, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -0.2, suggesting a decrease in the stock price by this amount.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|114.15
|-0.05
|-0.04
|118.05
|61.84
|77352.85
|Bosch
|23950.15
|108.95
|0.46
|24116.35
|16536.0
|70637.71
|Cummins India
|2230.9
|-4.65
|-0.21
|2291.35
|1356.05
|61840.55
|Uno Minda
|688.5
|5.5
|0.81
|726.85
|433.0
|39451.99
|Sona Blw Precision Forgings
|593.2
|-2.6
|-0.44
|670.2
|401.1
|34726.2
The stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International is currently ₹114.35, with a net change of 0.15 and a percent change of 0.13. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
The stock of Samvardhana Motherson International reached a low of ₹113.65 and a high of ₹114.65 on the current day.
Samvardhana Motherson International is currently trading at a spot price of 114.4. The bid price is 115.1 and the offer price is 115.2. The offer quantity is 21300 and the bid quantity is also 21300. The open interest for the stock is 91590000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International is ₹114.5. There has been a 0.26% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹0.3.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.38%
|3 Months
|11.56%
|6 Months
|15.52%
|YTD
|12.06%
|1 Year
|56.29%
On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,229,521. The closing price for the stock was ₹116.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!