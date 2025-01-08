Hello User
Sanathan Textiles Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sanathan Textiles Share Price Today Live Updates : Sanathan Textiles stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2025, by 0.63 %. The stock closed at 364.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 367.05 per share. Investors should monitor Sanathan Textiles stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sanathan Textiles Share Price Today Live Updates

Sanathan Textiles Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Sanathan Textiles opened at 360.4 and closed at 364.75, showing a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 369.95 and a low of 358.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of 3100.161 crore, the company remains below its 52-week high of 422.65 but above its 52-week low of 350. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 38,286 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:19 AM IST Sanathan Textiles Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Sanathan Textiles Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Sanathan Textiles has decreased by 0.29%, currently trading at 366.00. Over the past year, the price of Sanathan Textiles shares has seen a dramatic drop of 99999.99%, also settling at 366.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 10.20%, reaching 23,707.90 during the same timeframe. Please note that the data is accurate as of October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.31%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD0.31%
1 Year-99999.99%
08 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Sanathan Textiles Share Price Live Updates: Sanathan Textiles closed at ₹364.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

Sanathan Textiles Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 369.95 & 358.05 yesterday to end at 367.05.

