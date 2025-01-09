Hello User
Sanathan Textiles Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sanathan Textiles Share Price Today Live Updates : Sanathan Textiles stock price went down today, 09 Jan 2025, by -0.84 %. The stock closed at 367.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 363.95 per share. Investors should monitor Sanathan Textiles stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sanathan Textiles Share Price Today Live Updates

Sanathan Textiles Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Sanathan Textiles opened at 362.15 and closed higher at 367.05, reaching a high of 369.90 and a low of 356. The company's market capitalization stands at 3048.675 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 422.65 and a low of 350. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 21,080 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Sanathan Textiles Share Price Live Updates: Sanathan Textiles closed at ₹367.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

Sanathan Textiles Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 369.9 & 356 yesterday to end at 363.95.

