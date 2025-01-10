Sanathan Textiles Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

Sanathan Textiles Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Sanathan Textiles opened at ₹360.1 and closed at ₹363.95, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹362.5 and a low of ₹345.9 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹2543.54 crore, the stock is currently trading within its 52-week range, having a high of ₹422.65 and a low of ₹350. The BSE volume recorded was 39,586 shares.
10 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST
Sanathan Textiles Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹362.5 & ₹345.9 yesterday to end at ₹353.55.