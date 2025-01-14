Sanathan Textiles Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

Sanathan Textiles Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Sanathan Textiles opened at ₹332.25 and closed at ₹344, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹340.35 and a low of ₹312.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹2,721.187 crore, the stock is trading below its 52-week high of ₹422.65, while the 52-week low stands at ₹335.35. The BSE volume recorded was 50,673 shares.
14 Jan 2025, 08:06 AM IST
Sanathan Textiles Share Price Live Updates: Sanathan Textiles closed at ₹344 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook
Sanathan Textiles Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹340.35 & ₹312.65 yesterday to end at ₹322.1.