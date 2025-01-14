Hello User
Sanathan Textiles Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sanathan Textiles Share Price Today Live Updates : Sanathan Textiles stock price went down today, 14 Jan 2025, by -6.37 %. The stock closed at 344 per share. The stock is currently trading at 322.1 per share. Investors should monitor Sanathan Textiles stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sanathan Textiles Share Price Today Live Updates

Sanathan Textiles Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Sanathan Textiles opened at 332.25 and closed at 344, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 340.35 and a low of 312.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of 2,721.187 crore, the stock is trading below its 52-week high of 422.65, while the 52-week low stands at 335.35. The BSE volume recorded was 50,673 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jan 2025, 08:06 AM IST Sanathan Textiles Share Price Live Updates: Sanathan Textiles closed at ₹344 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

Sanathan Textiles Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 340.35 & 312.65 yesterday to end at 322.1.

