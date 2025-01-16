Sanathan Textiles Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

Sanathan Textiles Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Sanathan Textiles opened at ₹335.55 and closed slightly lower at ₹334.85. The stock reached a high of ₹354.5 and maintained a low of ₹335.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹2960.05 crore, the stock is trading well below its 52-week high of ₹422.65 and above its 52-week low of ₹312.65. The BSE recorded a volume of 25,258 shares.
16 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Sanathan Textiles Share Price Live Updates: Sanathan Textiles closed at ₹334.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook
Sanathan Textiles Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹354.5 & ₹335.55 yesterday to end at ₹349.2.