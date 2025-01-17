Sanathan Textiles Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Sanathan Textiles Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Sanathan Textiles opened at ₹355.6 and closed at ₹350.65, reflecting a decrease. The stock reached a high of ₹367.8 and a low of ₹353.75 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹3039.81 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹422.65 and a low of ₹312.65. The BSE volume for the day was 27,710 shares.
17 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST
Sanathan Textiles Share Price Live Updates: Sanathan Textiles closed at ₹350.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook
Sanathan Textiles Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹367.8 & ₹353.75 yesterday to end at ₹360.05.