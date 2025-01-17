Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Sanathan Textiles Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sanathan Textiles Share Price Today Live Updates : Sanathan Textiles stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2025, by 2.68 %. The stock closed at 350.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 360.05 per share. Investors should monitor Sanathan Textiles stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sanathan Textiles Share Price Today Live Updates

Sanathan Textiles Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Sanathan Textiles opened at 355.6 and closed at 350.65, reflecting a decrease. The stock reached a high of 367.8 and a low of 353.75 during the session. With a market capitalization of 3039.81 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 422.65 and a low of 312.65. The BSE volume for the day was 27,710 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Sanathan Textiles Share Price Live Updates: Sanathan Textiles closed at ₹350.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

Sanathan Textiles Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 367.8 & 353.75 yesterday to end at 360.05.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.