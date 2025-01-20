Sanathan Textiles Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

Sanathan Textiles Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Sanathan Textiles opened at ₹364.7 and closed at ₹359.3, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹365 and a low of ₹351.1 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹3005.63 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹422.65, while its low is ₹312.65. A total of 16,677 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST
