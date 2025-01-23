Sanathan Textiles Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

Sanathan Textiles Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Sanathan Textiles opened at ₹355 and closed slightly higher at ₹355.25. The stock reached a high of ₹355.45 and a low of ₹338.6 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹2925.45 crores, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹422.65 and a low of ₹312.65. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 24,770 shares for Sanathan Textiles.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST
Sanathan Textiles Share Price Live Updates: Sanathan Textiles closed at ₹355.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook
Sanathan Textiles Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹355.45 & ₹338.6 yesterday to end at ₹349.8.