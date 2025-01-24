Sanathan Textiles Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

Sanathan Textiles Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Sanathan Textiles opened at ₹335.2 and closed at ₹346.5, reflecting a positive movement in the stock price. The highest price reached during the day was ₹354.5, while the lowest was ₹330.15. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹2922.91 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹422.65 and a low of ₹312.65, with a BSE volume of 16,125 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST
Sanathan Textiles Share Price Live Updates: Sanathan Textiles closed at ₹346.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook
Sanathan Textiles Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹354.5 & ₹330.15 yesterday to end at ₹345.9.