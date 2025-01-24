Hello User
Sanathan Textiles Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Sanathan Textiles Share Price Today Live Updates : Sanathan Textiles stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2025, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 346.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 345.9 per share. Investors should monitor Sanathan Textiles stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sanathan Textiles Share Price Today Live Updates

Sanathan Textiles Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Sanathan Textiles opened at 335.2 and closed at 346.5, reflecting a positive movement in the stock price. The highest price reached during the day was 354.5, while the lowest was 330.15. The company's market capitalization stands at 2922.91 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 422.65 and a low of 312.65, with a BSE volume of 16,125 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Sanathan Textiles Share Price Live Updates: Sanathan Textiles closed at ₹346.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

Sanathan Textiles Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 354.5 & 330.15 yesterday to end at 345.9.

