Sanathan Textiles Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

Sanathan Textiles Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Sanathan Textiles opened at ₹339.40 and closed at ₹345.90, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹355 and a low of ₹337.10 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹2880.71 crore, the stock is currently below its 52-week high of ₹422.65 and above its low of ₹312.65. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 13,006 shares.
27 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Sanathan Textiles Share Price Live Updates: Sanathan Textiles closed at ₹345.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Sanathan Textiles Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹355 & ₹337.10 yesterday to end at ₹339.30. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.