Sanathan Textiles Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

Sanathan Textiles Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Sanathan Textiles opened at ₹331.05 and closed higher at ₹341.15, reflecting a positive market sentiment. The stock reached a high of ₹337 and a low of ₹323.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹2831.33 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹422.65 and above its low of ₹312.65. The BSE volume recorded was 10,209 shares.
28 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST
Sanathan Textiles Share Price Live Updates: Sanathan Textiles closed at ₹341.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Sanathan Textiles Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹337 & ₹323.65 yesterday to end at ₹335.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.