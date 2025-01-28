Hello User
Sanathan Textiles Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sanathan Textiles Share Price Today Live Updates : Sanathan Textiles stock price went down today, 28 Jan 2025, by -1.76 %. The stock closed at 341.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 335.15 per share. Investors should monitor Sanathan Textiles stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sanathan Textiles Share Price Today Live Updates

Sanathan Textiles Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Sanathan Textiles opened at 331.05 and closed higher at 341.15, reflecting a positive market sentiment. The stock reached a high of 337 and a low of 323.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of 2831.33 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of 422.65 and above its low of 312.65. The BSE volume recorded was 10,209 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Sanathan Textiles Share Price Live Updates: Sanathan Textiles closed at ₹341.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Sanathan Textiles Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 337 & 323.65 yesterday to end at 335.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

