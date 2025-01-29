Sanathan Textiles Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2025

Sanathan Textiles Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Sanathan Textiles opened at ₹334 and closed at ₹335.65, reflecting a modest gain. The stock reached a high of ₹339.35 and a low of ₹321.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹2,831.33 crore, Sanathan Textiles has a 52-week high of ₹422.65 and a low of ₹312.65. The BSE reported a trading volume of 15,732 shares.
29 Jan 2025
Sanathan Textiles Share Price Live Updates: Sanathan Textiles closed at ₹335.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Sanathan Textiles Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹339.35 & ₹321.75 yesterday to end at ₹326.70. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.