Sanathan Textiles Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

Sanathan Textiles Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Sanathan Textiles opened at ₹325.10 and closed at ₹327.45. The stock reached a high of ₹351.15 and matched its low at ₹325.10. With a market capitalization of ₹2,936.84 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹422.65, while the low is ₹312.65. The trading volume on the BSE was 12,836 shares, indicating moderate activity in the market.
30 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST
Sanathan Textiles Share Price Live Updates: Sanathan Textiles closed at ₹327.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Sanathan Textiles Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹351.15 & ₹325.10 yesterday to end at ₹348.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.