Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Sanathan Textiles Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sanathan Textiles Share Price Today Live Updates : Sanathan Textiles stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2025, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 348 per share. The stock is currently trading at 348.20 per share. Investors should monitor Sanathan Textiles stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sanathan Textiles Share Price Today Live Updates

Sanathan Textiles Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Sanathan Textiles opened at 341.90 and closed at 348. The stock reached a high of 357.95 and a low of 341.90, indicating some volatility. The company's market capitalization stands at 2936.84 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 422.65 and a low of 312.65. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 20,154 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Sanathan Textiles Share Price Live Updates: Sanathan Textiles closed at ₹348 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Sanathan Textiles Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 357.95 & 341.90 yesterday to end at 348.20. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.