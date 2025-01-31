Sanathan Textiles Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

Sanathan Textiles Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Sanathan Textiles opened at ₹341.90 and closed at ₹348. The stock reached a high of ₹357.95 and a low of ₹341.90, indicating some volatility. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹2936.84 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹422.65 and a low of ₹312.65. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 20,154 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST
Sanathan Textiles Share Price Live Updates: Sanathan Textiles closed at ₹348 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Sanathan Textiles Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹357.95 & ₹341.90 yesterday to end at ₹348.20. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.