Sanathnagar Enterprises Share Price Live blog for 09 Oct 2023

Sanathnagar Enterprises opened at ₹18.35 and closed at ₹18.71 for the day. The high and low for the day were both ₹18.35. The market capitalization is 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹27.55 and the 52-week low is ₹14.94. The BSE volume for the day was 13 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.