Sanathnagar Enterprises Share Price Live blog for 09 Oct 2023

1 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Sanathnagar Enterprises stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -1.92 %. The stock closed at 18.71 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.35 per share. Investors should monitor Sanathnagar Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sanathnagar Enterprises opened at 18.35 and closed at 18.71 for the day. The high and low for the day were both 18.35. The market capitalization is 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 27.55 and the 52-week low is 14.94. The BSE volume for the day was 13 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Sanathnagar Enterprises Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Sanathnagar Enterprises share price Live :Sanathnagar Enterprises closed at ₹18.71 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Sanathnagar Enterprises had a BSE volume of 13 shares. The closing price for the shares was 18.71.

