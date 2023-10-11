Sanathnagar Enterprises Share Price Live blog for 11 Oct 2023

On the last day, Sanathnagar Enterprises had an open price of ₹19.06 and a close price of ₹19.06. The stock reached a high of ₹19.06 and a low of ₹18.4. The market capitalization was ₹0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹27.55 and the 52-week low was ₹14.94. The BSE volume for the stock was 353 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.