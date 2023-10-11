Hello User
Sanathnagar Enterprises Share Price Live blog for 11 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sanathnagar Enterprises stock price went down today, 11 Oct 2023, by -0.26 %. The stock closed at 19.06 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.01 per share. Investors should monitor Sanathnagar Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sanathnagar Enterprises

On the last day, Sanathnagar Enterprises had an open price of 19.06 and a close price of 19.06. The stock reached a high of 19.06 and a low of 18.4. The market capitalization was 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 27.55 and the 52-week low was 14.94. The BSE volume for the stock was 353 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Sanathnagar Enterprises share price Live :Sanathnagar Enterprises closed at ₹19.06 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Sanathnagar Enterprises on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 353. The closing price for the day was 19.06.

