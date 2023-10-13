Sanathnagar Enterprises Share Price Live blog for 13 Oct 2023

Sanathnagar Enterprises opened at ₹19 and closed at ₹18.9 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹19.19 and a low of ₹18.15. The market capitalization is 0.0 crore. The 52-week high is ₹27.55 and the 52-week low is ₹14.94. The BSE volume for the stock was 1898 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.