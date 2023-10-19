Sanghi Industries share price Today Live Updates : Sanghi Industries closed today at ₹120.9, down -1.43% from yesterday's ₹122.65

On the last day, Sanghi Industries' stock opened at ₹123 and closed at ₹122.65. The stock reached its highest point of ₹123 and lowest point of ₹120.45 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3129.62 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹131.9 and ₹51.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 6082 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Sanghi Industries share price Today :Sanghi Industries closed today at ₹120.9, down -1.43% from yesterday's ₹122.65 The closing price of Sanghi Industries stock today was ₹120.9, which represents a decrease of 1.43% from yesterday's closing price of ₹122.65. The net change in the stock's price was -1.75.

Sanghi Industries share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Orient Cement 204.5 0.25 0.12 216.35 104.7 4189.57 Sagar Cements 247.9 0.15 0.06 267.75 179.7 3240.24 Sanghi Industries 120.9 -1.75 -1.43 131.9 51.55 3123.16 Kesoram Industries 84.21 0.72 0.86 109.23 53.5 2616.1 THE KCP 146.75 7.3 5.23 149.5 91.6 1892.74

The 52 week low price for Sanghi Industries Ltd stock is 52.50000, while the 52 week high price is 131.75000.

Sanghi Industries share price Today :Sanghi Industries trading at ₹122, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹122.65 The current data of Sanghi Industries stock shows that the stock price is ₹122, with a percent change of -0.53 and a net change of -0.65. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.53% and the value has decreased by ₹0.65.

Sanghi Industries share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Orient Cement 205.25 1.0 0.49 216.35 104.7 4204.94 Sagar Cements 250.0 2.25 0.91 267.75 179.7 3267.69 Sanghi Industries 122.65 0.0 0.0 131.9 51.55 3168.37 Kesoram Industries 84.3 0.81 0.97 109.23 53.5 2618.89 THE KCP 146.7 7.25 5.2 149.5 91.6 1892.1

Sanghi Industries share price update :Sanghi Industries trading at ₹121.35, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹122.65 The current stock price of Sanghi Industries is ₹121.35. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.06, indicating a decrease in value. The net change for the stock is -1.3, suggesting a decline in price.

Sanghi Industries share price Today :Sanghi Industries trading at ₹122.9, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹122.65 The current stock price of Sanghi Industries is ₹122.9. There has been a 0.2% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.25.

Sanghi Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 122.44 10 Days 122.46 20 Days 117.87 50 Days 113.80 100 Days 95.27 300 Days 80.25

Sanghi Industries share price NSE Live :Sanghi Industries trading at ₹122, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹122.65 Sanghi Industries stock is currently priced at ₹122. The stock has experienced a decrease in price, with a percent change of -0.53. The net change in the stock's price is -0.65.

Sanghi Industries share price Today :Sanghi Industries trading at ₹122, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹122.65 The current data for Sanghi Industries stock shows that the price is ₹122. There has been a percent change of -0.53, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.65, indicating a decrease of 0.65 in the stock price.

Sanghi Industries share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Orient Cement 205.4 1.15 0.56 216.35 104.7 4208.01 Sagar Cements 247.65 -0.1 -0.04 267.75 179.7 3236.97 Sanghi Industries 122.0 -0.65 -0.53 131.9 51.55 3151.58 Kesoram Industries 85.0 1.51 1.81 109.23 53.5 2640.64 THE KCP 144.4 4.95 3.55 149.5 91.6 1862.43

Sanghi Industries share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 0 0 0 0 Buy 1 1 1 0 Hold 0 0 0 1 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Sanghi Industries share price Today :Sanghi Industries trading at ₹122.7, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹122.65 The current data for Sanghi Industries stock shows that the stock price is ₹122.7. There has been a 0.04 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.05.

Sanghi Industries share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Orient Cement 206.3 2.05 1.0 216.35 104.7 4226.45 Sagar Cements 248.0 0.25 0.1 267.75 179.7 3241.55 Sanghi Industries 122.7 0.05 0.04 131.9 51.55 3169.66 Kesoram Industries 84.3 0.81 0.97 109.23 53.5 2618.89 THE KCP 142.55 3.1 2.22 149.5 91.6 1838.57

Sanghi Industries share price update :Sanghi Industries trading at ₹121.3, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹122.65 The current data for Sanghi Industries stock shows that the price is ₹121.3, with a percent change of -1.1 and a net change of -1.35. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.1% and has decreased by ₹1.35.

Sanghi Industries share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Orient Cement 206.05 1.8 0.88 216.35 104.7 4221.33 Sagar Cements 246.8 -0.95 -0.38 267.75 179.7 3225.86 Sanghi Industries 122.8 0.15 0.12 131.9 51.55 3172.24 Kesoram Industries 84.0 0.51 0.61 109.23 53.5 2609.57 THE KCP 139.85 0.4 0.29 149.5 91.6 1803.75

Sanghi Industries share price Live :Sanghi Industries closed at ₹122.65 on last trading day On the last day, Sanghi Industries had a trading volume of 6082 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹122.65.