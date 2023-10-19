Sanghi Industries share price Today Live Updates : Sanghi Industries closed today at ₹120.9, down -1.43% from yesterday's ₹122.65

On the last day, Sanghi Industries' stock opened at ₹123 and closed at ₹122.65. The stock reached its highest point of ₹123 and lowest point of ₹120.45 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3129.62 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹131.9 and ₹51.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 6082 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sanghi Industries share price Today :Sanghi Industries closed today at ₹120.9, down -1.43% from yesterday's ₹122.65
The closing price of Sanghi Industries stock today was ₹120.9, which represents a decrease of 1.43% from yesterday's closing price of ₹122.65. The net change in the stock's price was -1.75.
Sanghi Industries share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Orient Cement
|204.5
|0.25
|0.12
|216.35
|104.7
|4189.57
|Sagar Cements
|247.9
|0.15
|0.06
|267.75
|179.7
|3240.24
|Sanghi Industries
|120.9
|-1.75
|-1.43
|131.9
|51.55
|3123.16
|Kesoram Industries
|84.21
|0.72
|0.86
|109.23
|53.5
|2616.1
|THE KCP
|146.75
|7.3
|5.23
|149.5
|91.6
|1892.74
Sanghi Industries share price live: Today's Price range
Sanghi Industries stock hit a low of ₹120.45 and a high of ₹123 on the current day.
Sanghi Industries Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
The 52 week low price for Sanghi Industries Ltd stock is 52.50000, while the 52 week high price is 131.75000.
Sanghi Industries share price Today :Sanghi Industries trading at ₹122, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹122.65
The current data of Sanghi Industries stock shows that the stock price is ₹122, with a percent change of -0.53 and a net change of -0.65. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.53% and the value has decreased by ₹0.65.
Sanghi Industries share price update :Sanghi Industries trading at ₹121.35, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹122.65
The current stock price of Sanghi Industries is ₹121.35. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.06, indicating a decrease in value. The net change for the stock is -1.3, suggesting a decline in price.
Sanghi Industries share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price for Sanghi Industries stock is ₹120.45 and the high price is ₹123.
Sanghi Industries share price Today :Sanghi Industries trading at ₹122.9, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹122.65
The current stock price of Sanghi Industries is ₹122.9. There has been a 0.2% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.25.
Sanghi Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|122.44
|10 Days
|122.46
|20 Days
|117.87
|50 Days
|113.80
|100 Days
|95.27
|300 Days
|80.25
Sanghi Industries share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of Sanghi Industries reached a low of ₹120.45 and a high of ₹123 on the current day.
Sanghi Industries share price NSE Live :Sanghi Industries trading at ₹122, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹122.65
Sanghi Industries stock is currently priced at ₹122. The stock has experienced a decrease in price, with a percent change of -0.53. The net change in the stock's price is -0.65.
Sanghi Industries Live Updates
SANGHI INDUSTRIES
SANGHI INDUSTRIES
Sanghi Industries share price Today :Sanghi Industries trading at ₹122, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹122.65
The current data for Sanghi Industries stock shows that the price is ₹122. There has been a percent change of -0.53, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.65, indicating a decrease of 0.65 in the stock price.
Sanghi Industries share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Sanghi Industries share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of Sanghi Industries stock is ₹120.45 and the high price is ₹123.
Sanghi Industries share price Today :Sanghi Industries trading at ₹122.7, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹122.65
The current data for Sanghi Industries stock shows that the stock price is ₹122.7. There has been a 0.04 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.05.
Sanghi Industries share price update :Sanghi Industries trading at ₹121.3, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹122.65
The current data for Sanghi Industries stock shows that the price is ₹121.3, with a percent change of -1.1 and a net change of -1.35. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.1% and has decreased by ₹1.35.
Sanghi Industries share price live: Today's Price range
The stock of Sanghi Industries reached a low of ₹120.45 and a high of ₹123 on the current day.
Sanghi Industries share price Live :Sanghi Industries closed at ₹122.65 on last trading day
On the last day, Sanghi Industries had a trading volume of 6082 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹122.65.
