Sanghi Industries share price Today Live Updates : Sanghi Industries closed today at 120.9, down -1.43% from yesterday's 122.65

On the last day, Sanghi Industries' stock opened at ₹123 and closed at ₹122.65. The stock reached its highest point of ₹123 and lowest point of ₹120.45 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3129.62 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹131.9 and ₹51.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 6082 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The closing price of Sanghi Industries stock today was ₹120.9, which represents a decrease of 1.43% from yesterday's closing price of ₹122.65. The net change in the stock's price was -1.75.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Orient Cement
|204.5
|0.25
|0.12
|216.35
|104.7
|4189.57
|Sagar Cements
|247.9
|0.15
|0.06
|267.75
|179.7
|3240.24
|Sanghi Industries
|120.9
|-1.75
|-1.43
|131.9
|51.55
|3123.16
|Kesoram Industries
|84.21
|0.72
|0.86
|109.23
|53.5
|2616.1
|THE KCP
|146.75
|7.3
|5.23
|149.5
|91.6
|1892.74
Sanghi Industries stock hit a low of ₹120.45 and a high of ₹123 on the current day.
The 52 week low price for Sanghi Industries Ltd stock is 52.50000, while the 52 week high price is 131.75000.
The current data of Sanghi Industries stock shows that the stock price is ₹122, with a percent change of -0.53 and a net change of -0.65. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.53% and the value has decreased by ₹0.65.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Orient Cement
|205.25
|1.0
|0.49
|216.35
|104.7
|4204.94
|Sagar Cements
|250.0
|2.25
|0.91
|267.75
|179.7
|3267.69
|Sanghi Industries
|122.65
|0.0
|0.0
|131.9
|51.55
|3168.37
|Kesoram Industries
|84.3
|0.81
|0.97
|109.23
|53.5
|2618.89
|THE KCP
|146.7
|7.25
|5.2
|149.5
|91.6
|1892.1
The current stock price of Sanghi Industries is ₹121.35. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.06, indicating a decrease in value. The net change for the stock is -1.3, suggesting a decline in price.
The current day's low price for Sanghi Industries stock is ₹120.45 and the high price is ₹123.
The current stock price of Sanghi Industries is ₹122.9. There has been a 0.2% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.25.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|122.44
|10 Days
|122.46
|20 Days
|117.87
|50 Days
|113.80
|100 Days
|95.27
|300 Days
|80.25
The stock price of Sanghi Industries reached a low of ₹120.45 and a high of ₹123 on the current day.
Sanghi Industries stock is currently priced at ₹122. The stock has experienced a decrease in price, with a percent change of -0.53. The net change in the stock's price is -0.65.
The current data for Sanghi Industries stock shows that the price is ₹122. There has been a percent change of -0.53, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.65, indicating a decrease of 0.65 in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Orient Cement
|205.4
|1.15
|0.56
|216.35
|104.7
|4208.01
|Sagar Cements
|247.65
|-0.1
|-0.04
|267.75
|179.7
|3236.97
|Sanghi Industries
|122.0
|-0.65
|-0.53
|131.9
|51.55
|3151.58
|Kesoram Industries
|85.0
|1.51
|1.81
|109.23
|53.5
|2640.64
|THE KCP
|144.4
|4.95
|3.55
|149.5
|91.6
|1862.43
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The current day's low price of Sanghi Industries stock is ₹120.45 and the high price is ₹123.
The current data for Sanghi Industries stock shows that the stock price is ₹122.7. There has been a 0.04 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.05.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Orient Cement
|206.3
|2.05
|1.0
|216.35
|104.7
|4226.45
|Sagar Cements
|248.0
|0.25
|0.1
|267.75
|179.7
|3241.55
|Sanghi Industries
|122.7
|0.05
|0.04
|131.9
|51.55
|3169.66
|Kesoram Industries
|84.3
|0.81
|0.97
|109.23
|53.5
|2618.89
|THE KCP
|142.55
|3.1
|2.22
|149.5
|91.6
|1838.57
The current data for Sanghi Industries stock shows that the price is ₹121.3, with a percent change of -1.1 and a net change of -1.35. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.1% and has decreased by ₹1.35.
The stock of Sanghi Industries reached a low of ₹120.45 and a high of ₹123 on the current day.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Orient Cement
|206.05
|1.8
|0.88
|216.35
|104.7
|4221.33
|Sagar Cements
|246.8
|-0.95
|-0.38
|267.75
|179.7
|3225.86
|Sanghi Industries
|122.8
|0.15
|0.12
|131.9
|51.55
|3172.24
|Kesoram Industries
|84.0
|0.51
|0.61
|109.23
|53.5
|2609.57
|THE KCP
|139.85
|0.4
|0.29
|149.5
|91.6
|1803.75
On the last day, Sanghi Industries had a trading volume of 6082 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹122.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!