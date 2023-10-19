Hello User
Sanghi Industries share price Today Live Updates : Sanghi Industries closed today at 120.9, down -1.43% from yesterday's 122.65

19 Oct 2023
Livemint

Sanghi Industries stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -1.43 %. The stock closed at 122.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 120.9 per share. Investors should monitor Sanghi Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sanghi Industries

On the last day, Sanghi Industries' stock opened at 123 and closed at 122.65. The stock reached its highest point of 123 and lowest point of 120.45 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 3129.62 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 131.9 and 51.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 6082 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The closing price of Sanghi Industries stock today was 120.9, which represents a decrease of 1.43% from yesterday's closing price of 122.65. The net change in the stock's price was -1.75.

19 Oct 2023, 06:15 PM IST Sanghi Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Orient Cement204.50.250.12216.35104.74189.57
Sagar Cements247.90.150.06267.75179.73240.24
Sanghi Industries120.9-1.75-1.43131.951.553123.16
Kesoram Industries84.210.720.86109.2353.52616.1
THE KCP146.757.35.23149.591.61892.74
19 Oct 2023, 05:48 PM IST Sanghi Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Sanghi Industries stock hit a low of 120.45 and a high of 123 on the current day.

19 Oct 2023, 03:23 PM IST Sanghi Industries Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price for Sanghi Industries Ltd stock is 52.50000, while the 52 week high price is 131.75000.

The current data of Sanghi Industries stock shows that the stock price is 122, with a percent change of -0.53 and a net change of -0.65. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.53% and the value has decreased by 0.65.

19 Oct 2023, 02:33 PM IST Sanghi Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Orient Cement205.251.00.49216.35104.74204.94
Sagar Cements250.02.250.91267.75179.73267.69
Sanghi Industries122.650.00.0131.951.553168.37
Kesoram Industries84.30.810.97109.2353.52618.89
THE KCP146.77.255.2149.591.61892.1
The current stock price of Sanghi Industries is 121.35. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.06, indicating a decrease in value. The net change for the stock is -1.3, suggesting a decline in price.

19 Oct 2023, 02:15 PM IST Sanghi Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Sanghi Industries stock is 120.45 and the high price is 123.

The current stock price of Sanghi Industries is 122.9. There has been a 0.2% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.25.

19 Oct 2023, 01:32 PM IST Sanghi Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days122.44
10 Days122.46
20 Days117.87
50 Days113.80
100 Days95.27
300 Days80.25
19 Oct 2023, 01:15 PM IST Sanghi Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Sanghi Industries reached a low of 120.45 and a high of 123 on the current day.

Sanghi Industries stock is currently priced at 122. The stock has experienced a decrease in price, with a percent change of -0.53. The net change in the stock's price is -0.65.

19 Oct 2023, 12:59 PM IST Sanghi Industries Live Updates

The current data for Sanghi Industries stock shows that the price is 122. There has been a percent change of -0.53, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.65, indicating a decrease of 0.65 in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 12:32 PM IST Sanghi Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Orient Cement205.41.150.56216.35104.74208.01
Sagar Cements247.65-0.1-0.04267.75179.73236.97
Sanghi Industries122.0-0.65-0.53131.951.553151.58
Kesoram Industries85.01.511.81109.2353.52640.64
THE KCP144.44.953.55149.591.61862.43
19 Oct 2023, 12:20 PM IST Sanghi Industries share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy1110
Hold0001
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
19 Oct 2023, 12:20 PM IST Sanghi Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Sanghi Industries stock is 120.45 and the high price is 123.

The current data for Sanghi Industries stock shows that the stock price is 122.7. There has been a 0.04 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.05.

19 Oct 2023, 11:37 AM IST Sanghi Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Orient Cement206.32.051.0216.35104.74226.45
Sagar Cements248.00.250.1267.75179.73241.55
Sanghi Industries122.70.050.04131.951.553169.66
Kesoram Industries84.30.810.97109.2353.52618.89
THE KCP142.553.12.22149.591.61838.57
The current data for Sanghi Industries stock shows that the price is 121.3, with a percent change of -1.1 and a net change of -1.35. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.1% and has decreased by 1.35.

19 Oct 2023, 11:22 AM IST Sanghi Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Sanghi Industries reached a low of 120.45 and a high of 123 on the current day.

19 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST Sanghi Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Orient Cement206.051.80.88216.35104.74221.33
Sagar Cements246.8-0.95-0.38267.75179.73225.86
Sanghi Industries122.80.150.12131.951.553172.24
Kesoram Industries84.00.510.61109.2353.52609.57
THE KCP139.850.40.29149.591.61803.75
19 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Sanghi Industries share price Live :Sanghi Industries closed at ₹122.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Sanghi Industries had a trading volume of 6082 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 122.65.

