Sanghi Industries share price Today Live Updates : Sanghi Industries shares slide in negative trading

On the last day, Sanghi Industries opened at ₹123 and closed at ₹122.65. The stock had a high of ₹123 and a low of ₹120.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3123.16 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹131.9 and the 52-week low is ₹51.55. The BSE volume for the day was 12,901 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock of Sanghi Industries had a low price of ₹119.15 and a high price of ₹122.8 on the current day.
The current data for Sanghi Industries stock shows that the price is ₹121.05. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.45. The net change in the stock price is -0.55.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.45%
|3 Months
|40.55%
|6 Months
|77.96%
|YTD
|73.89%
|1 Year
|119.05%
The current price of Sanghi Industries stock is ₹122, with a net change of 0.4 and a percent change of 0.33. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.4 from its previous value, representing a 0.33% increase.
On the last day of trading, Sanghi Industries had a volume of 12,901 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was ₹122.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!