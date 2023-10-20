Hello User
Sanghi Industries share price Today Live Updates : Sanghi Industries shares slide in negative trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sanghi Industries stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.45 %. The stock closed at 121.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 121.05 per share. Investors should monitor Sanghi Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sanghi Industries

On the last day, Sanghi Industries opened at 123 and closed at 122.65. The stock had a high of 123 and a low of 120.45. The market capitalization of the company is 3123.16 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 131.9 and the 52-week low is 51.55. The BSE volume for the day was 12,901 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Sanghi Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Sanghi Industries had a low price of 119.15 and a high price of 122.8 on the current day.

20 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST Sanghi Industries share price update :Sanghi Industries trading at ₹121.05, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹121.6

The current data for Sanghi Industries stock shows that the price is 121.05. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.45. The net change in the stock price is -0.55.

20 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST Sanghi Industries Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST Sanghi Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.45%
3 Months40.55%
6 Months77.96%
YTD73.89%
1 Year119.05%
20 Oct 2023, 09:22 AM IST Sanghi Industries share price Today :Sanghi Industries trading at ₹122, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹121.6

The current price of Sanghi Industries stock is 122, with a net change of 0.4 and a percent change of 0.33. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.4 from its previous value, representing a 0.33% increase.

20 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Sanghi Industries share price Live :Sanghi Industries closed at ₹122.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Sanghi Industries had a volume of 12,901 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 122.65.

