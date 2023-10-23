Sanghi Industries share price Today Live Updates : Sanghi Industries stock plummets in trading today

Sanghi Industries opened at ₹122 and closed at ₹121.6 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹122.8 and a low of ₹117.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3148.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹131.9 and the 52-week low is ₹51.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 20157 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Sanghi Industries share price NSE Live :Sanghi Industries trading at ₹115.9, down -2.81% from yesterday's ₹119.25 The current data for Sanghi Industries stock shows that the price is ₹115.9, which represents a decrease of -2.81%. The net change is -3.35, indicating a decline in the stock value.

Sanghi Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 121.99 10 Days 123.12 20 Days 119.12 50 Days 114.28 100 Days 96.82 300 Days 81.01

Sanghi Industries share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Sanghi Industries reached a low price of ₹113.5 and a high price of ₹121.6 during the current day's trading session.

Sanghi Industries share price update :Sanghi Industries trading at ₹116, down -2.73% from yesterday's ₹119.25 The current stock price of Sanghi Industries is ₹116, with a percent change of -2.73 and a net change of -3.25. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.73% and has decreased by ₹3.25.

Sanghi Industries share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Orient Cement 202.25 0.15 0.07 216.35 104.7 4143.48 Sagar Cements 246.35 -11.85 -4.59 269.6 179.7 3219.98 Sanghi Industries 115.7 -3.55 -2.98 131.9 51.55 2988.83 Kesoram Industries 78.73 -4.14 -5.0 109.23 53.5 2445.85 Udaipur Cement Works 33.34 -2.1 -5.93 37.6 18.9 1330.07

Sanghi Industries share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 0 0 0 0 Buy 1 1 1 0 Hold 0 0 0 1 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Sanghi Industries share price Live :Sanghi Industries trading at ₹115.75, down -2.94% from yesterday's ₹119.25 According to the current data, the stock price of Sanghi Industries is ₹115.75. The stock has experienced a percent change of -2.94, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock is -3.5, suggesting a decline in price. Click here for Sanghi Industries News

Sanghi Industries share price NSE Live :Sanghi Industries trading at ₹118, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹119.25 The current data for Sanghi Industries stock shows that the price is ₹118, with a percent change of -1.05 and a net change of -1.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

Sanghi Industries share price update :Sanghi Industries trading at ₹118, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹119.25 The current data shows that the stock price of Sanghi Industries is ₹118. There has been a decrease of 1.05% in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -1.25. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

Sanghi Industries share price Today :Sanghi Industries trading at ₹117.8, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹119.25 The current stock price of Sanghi Industries is ₹117.8. There has been a 1.22% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -1.45.

Sanghi Industries share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Sanghi Industries stock is ₹117 and the high price is ₹121.6.

Sanghi Industries share price update :Sanghi Industries trading at ₹117, down -1.89% from yesterday's ₹119.25 The current data for Sanghi Industries stock shows that the stock price is ₹117, and it has experienced a percent change of -1.89. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.89% compared to its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -2.25, indicating a decrease of ₹2.25 in the stock price.

Sanghi Industries share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -4.36% 3 Months 37.82% 6 Months 80.15% YTD 72.18% 1 Year 124.77%

Sanghi Industries share price Today :Sanghi Industries trading at ₹121, up 1.47% from yesterday's ₹119.25 The current stock price of Sanghi Industries is ₹121, with a percent change of 1.47%. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.47% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is ₹1.75, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹1.75 per share.

Sanghi Industries share price Live :Sanghi Industries closed at ₹121.6 on last trading day On the last day, Sanghi Industries had a BSE volume of 20,157 shares and closed at a price of ₹121.6.