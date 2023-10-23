Sanghi Industries share price Today Live Updates : Sanghi Industries stock plummets in trading today

Sanghi Industries opened at ₹122 and closed at ₹121.6 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹122.8 and a low of ₹117.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3148.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹131.9 and the 52-week low is ₹51.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 20157 shares.
Sanghi Industries share price NSE Live :Sanghi Industries trading at ₹115.9, down -2.81% from yesterday's ₹119.25
The current data for Sanghi Industries stock shows that the price is ₹115.9, which represents a decrease of -2.81%. The net change is -3.35, indicating a decline in the stock value.
Sanghi Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|121.99
|10 Days
|123.12
|20 Days
|119.12
|50 Days
|114.28
|100 Days
|96.82
|300 Days
|81.01
Sanghi Industries share price live: Today's Price range
The stock of Sanghi Industries reached a low price of ₹113.5 and a high price of ₹121.6 during the current day's trading session.
Sanghi Industries Live Updates
Sanghi Industries share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Orient Cement
|202.25
|0.15
|0.07
|216.35
|104.7
|4143.48
|Sagar Cements
|246.35
|-11.85
|-4.59
|269.6
|179.7
|3219.98
|Sanghi Industries
|115.7
|-3.55
|-2.98
|131.9
|51.55
|2988.83
|Kesoram Industries
|78.73
|-4.14
|-5.0
|109.23
|53.5
|2445.85
|Udaipur Cement Works
|33.34
|-2.1
|-5.93
|37.6
|18.9
|1330.07
Sanghi Industries share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Sanghi Industries share price live: Today's Price range
Sanghi Industries stock reached a low of ₹115.75 and a high of ₹121.6 on the current day.
Sanghi Industries share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of Sanghi Industries stock is ₹116, while the high price is ₹121.6.
Sanghi Industries share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of Sanghi Industries stock is ₹117 and the high price is ₹121.6.
Sanghi Industries Live Updates
Sanghi Industries share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.36%
|3 Months
|37.82%
|6 Months
|80.15%
|YTD
|72.18%
|1 Year
|124.77%
