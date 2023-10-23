Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sanghi Industries share price Today Live Updates : Sanghi Industries stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 01:47 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Sanghi Industries stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -2.81 %. The stock closed at 119.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 115.9 per share. Investors should monitor Sanghi Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sanghi Industries

Sanghi Industries opened at 122 and closed at 121.6 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 122.8 and a low of 117.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 3148.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 131.9 and the 52-week low is 51.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 20157 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:47 PM IST Sanghi Industries share price NSE Live :Sanghi Industries trading at ₹115.9, down -2.81% from yesterday's ₹119.25

The current data for Sanghi Industries stock shows that the price is 115.9, which represents a decrease of -2.81%. The net change is -3.35, indicating a decline in the stock value.

23 Oct 2023, 01:36 PM IST Sanghi Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days121.99
10 Days123.12
20 Days119.12
50 Days114.28
100 Days96.82
300 Days81.01
23 Oct 2023, 01:12 PM IST Sanghi Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Sanghi Industries reached a low price of 113.5 and a high price of 121.6 during the current day's trading session.

23 Oct 2023, 01:09 PM IST Sanghi Industries share price update :Sanghi Industries trading at ₹116, down -2.73% from yesterday's ₹119.25

The current stock price of Sanghi Industries is 116, with a percent change of -2.73 and a net change of -3.25. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.73% and has decreased by 3.25.

23 Oct 2023, 01:03 PM IST Sanghi Industries Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:40 PM IST Sanghi Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Orient Cement202.250.150.07216.35104.74143.48
Sagar Cements246.35-11.85-4.59269.6179.73219.98
Sanghi Industries115.7-3.55-2.98131.951.552988.83
Kesoram Industries78.73-4.14-5.0109.2353.52445.85
Udaipur Cement Works33.34-2.1-5.9337.618.91330.07
23 Oct 2023, 12:32 PM IST Sanghi Industries share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy1110
Hold0001
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
23 Oct 2023, 12:25 PM IST Sanghi Industries share price Live :Sanghi Industries trading at ₹115.75, down -2.94% from yesterday's ₹119.25

According to the current data, the stock price of Sanghi Industries is 115.75. The stock has experienced a percent change of -2.94, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock is -3.5, suggesting a decline in price.

Click here for Sanghi Industries News

23 Oct 2023, 12:24 PM IST Sanghi Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Sanghi Industries stock reached a low of 115.75 and a high of 121.6 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 11:41 AM IST Sanghi Industries share price NSE Live :Sanghi Industries trading at ₹118, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹119.25

The current data for Sanghi Industries stock shows that the price is 118, with a percent change of -1.05 and a net change of -1.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

23 Oct 2023, 11:30 AM IST Sanghi Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Orient Cement203.51.40.69216.35104.74169.08
Sagar Cements248.45-9.75-3.78269.6179.73247.43
Sanghi Industries118.0-1.25-1.05131.951.553048.25
Kesoram Industries79.35-3.52-4.25109.2353.52465.12
Udaipur Cement Works33.8-1.64-4.6337.618.91348.42
23 Oct 2023, 11:21 AM IST Sanghi Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Sanghi Industries stock is 116, while the high price is 121.6.

23 Oct 2023, 11:05 AM IST Sanghi Industries share price update :Sanghi Industries trading at ₹118, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹119.25

The current data shows that the stock price of Sanghi Industries is 118. There has been a decrease of 1.05% in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -1.25. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

23 Oct 2023, 10:32 AM IST Sanghi Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Orient Cement202.60.50.25216.35104.74150.65
Sagar Cements248.35-9.85-3.81269.6179.73246.12
Sanghi Industries117.8-1.45-1.22131.951.553043.08
Kesoram Industries78.73-4.14-5.0109.2353.52445.85
Udaipur Cement Works33.89-1.55-4.3737.618.91352.01
23 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST Sanghi Industries share price Today :Sanghi Industries trading at ₹117.8, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹119.25

The current stock price of Sanghi Industries is 117.8. There has been a 1.22% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -1.45.

23 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM IST Sanghi Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Sanghi Industries stock is 117 and the high price is 121.6.

23 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Sanghi Industries Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Sanghi Industries share price update :Sanghi Industries trading at ₹117, down -1.89% from yesterday's ₹119.25

The current data for Sanghi Industries stock shows that the stock price is 117, and it has experienced a percent change of -1.89. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.89% compared to its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -2.25, indicating a decrease of 2.25 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST Sanghi Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.36%
3 Months37.82%
6 Months80.15%
YTD72.18%
1 Year124.77%
23 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST Sanghi Industries share price Today :Sanghi Industries trading at ₹121, up 1.47% from yesterday's ₹119.25

The current stock price of Sanghi Industries is 121, with a percent change of 1.47%. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.47% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 1.75, indicating that the stock has increased by 1.75 per share.

23 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Sanghi Industries share price Live :Sanghi Industries closed at ₹121.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Sanghi Industries had a BSE volume of 20,157 shares and closed at a price of 121.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.