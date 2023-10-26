Sanghi Industries share price Today Live Updates : Sanghi Industries' Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day, Sanghi Industries opened at ₹112.05 and closed at ₹113.75. The highest price during the day was ₹118.75, while the lowest price was ₹111.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2981.08 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹131.9 and ₹52.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 6506 shares.
Sanghi Industries share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price for Sanghi Industries stock is ₹110.2, while the high price is ₹115.8.
Sanghi Industries share price update :Sanghi Industries trading at ₹112.55, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹113.35
The stock price of Sanghi Industries is currently at ₹112.55, with a percent change of -0.71. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.71% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -0.8, indicating a decrease of 0.8 points.
Sanghi Industries share price NSE Live :Sanghi Industries trading at ₹113.8, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹113.35
The current stock price of Sanghi Industries is ₹113.8. There has been a 0.4% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.45.
Sanghi Industries share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Orient Cement
|191.15
|-4.3
|-2.2
|216.35
|104.7
|3916.07
|Sagar Cements
|230.55
|-4.75
|-2.02
|269.6
|179.7
|3013.46
|Sanghi Industries
|112.0
|-1.35
|-1.19
|131.9
|52.8
|2893.25
|Kesoram Industries
|74.32
|-0.55
|-0.73
|109.23
|53.7
|2308.85
|Udaipur Cement Works
|29.02
|-2.71
|-8.54
|37.6
|18.9
|1157.73
The stock price of Sanghi Industries reached a low of ₹110.2 and a high of ₹115.8 on the current day.
Sanghi Industries Live Updates
Sanghi Industries share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.4%
|3 Months
|31.3%
|6 Months
|76.45%
|YTD
|62.48%
|1 Year
|107.09%
Sanghi Industries share price NSE Live :Sanghi Industries trading at ₹114.55, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹113.35
The current stock price of Sanghi Industries is ₹114.55, which represents a 1.06% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 1.2.
Sanghi Industries share price Today :Sanghi Industries trading at ₹113.6, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹113.35
The current data of Sanghi Industries stock shows that the price is ₹113.6, with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 0.25. This means that the stock has increased slightly by 0.22% and has a net gain of 0.25. The stock is currently trading at a price of ₹113.6.
Sanghi Industries share price Live :Sanghi Industries closed at ₹113.75 on last trading day
On the last day, Sanghi Industries recorded a trading volume of 6506 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock stood at ₹113.75.
