Sanghi Industries share price Today Live Updates : Sanghi Industries' Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day, Sanghi Industries opened at ₹112.05 and closed at ₹113.75. The highest price during the day was ₹118.75, while the lowest price was ₹111.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2981.08 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹131.9 and ₹52.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 6506 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Sanghi Industries share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Orient Cement 191.15 -4.3 -2.2 216.35 104.7 3916.07 Sagar Cements 230.55 -4.75 -2.02 269.6 179.7 3013.46 Sanghi Industries 112.0 -1.35 -1.19 131.9 52.8 2893.25 Kesoram Industries 74.32 -0.55 -0.73 109.23 53.7 2308.85 Udaipur Cement Works 29.02 -2.71 -8.54 37.6 18.9 1157.73

Sanghi Industries share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -7.4% 3 Months 31.3% 6 Months 76.45% YTD 62.48% 1 Year 107.09%

